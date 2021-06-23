Chiefs announce Training Camp dates in St. Joseph

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Kansas City Chiefs officially announced that the team will return to the campus of Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph in July, and fans will be able to attend.
Last year the team temporarily relocated training camp to its training facility in Kansas City because of COVID-19.
The Chiefs said most practices will be free to the public, but you will need a ticket. Fans can start reserving tickets online on July 7 at 10 a.m. through Chiefs Kingdom Rewards. Current Season Ticket Members and Chiefs Kingdom Rewards members already have Chiefs Kingdom Rewards accounts. Fans without Chiefs Kingdom Rewards accounts who wish to reserve tickets to Chiefs Training Camp must sign up for one.
Fans can reserve a maximum of four tickets per practice and can reserve tickets for a maximum of three separate practices.
Paid practice days require advance payment to reserve tickets, while only Chiefs Season Ticket Members will have the option to reserve tickets for the exclusive Season Ticket Member Days presented by GEHA. Paid practice dates and Season Ticket Member dates do not count towards the maximum ticket reservation allotment of three practices.
The schedule for training camp is:
- Wednesday, July 28 Practice – 9:15 a.m.
- Exclusive Season Ticket Member Day presented by GEHA (Not Open to Public)
- Thursday, July 29 Practice – 9:15 a.m.
- First Practice Open to the Public
- Friday, July 30 Practice – 9:15 a.m.
- $5 Admission Fee
- Saturday, July 31 Practice – 9:15 a.m.
- $5 Admission Fee
- Sunday, Aug. 1 No Practice
- Monday, Aug. 2 Practice – 9:15 a.m.
- Tuesday, Aug. 3 Practice – 9:15 a.m.
- Wednesday, Aug. 4 Practice – 9:15 a.m.
- Thursday, Aug. 5 Practice – 9:15 a.m.
- Friday, Aug. 6 Practice – 9:15 a.m.
- Chiefs Alumni Day
- Gatorade Junior Training Camp
- Saturday, Aug. 7 No Practice
- Sunday, Aug. 8 Practice – 9:15 a.m.
- Family Fun Day — $5 Admission Fee
- Monday, Aug. 9 Practice – 9:15 a.m.
- Tuesday, Aug. 10 Practice – 9:15 a.m.
- Exclusive Season Ticket Member Day presented by GEHA (Not Open to Public)
- Wednesday, Aug. 11 No Practice
- Thursday, Aug. 12 Practice – 9:15 a.m.
- Friday, Aug. 13 No Practice
- Saturday, Aug. 14
- Preseason Game No. 1 — Chiefs at 49ers – 7:30 p.m. CT
- Sunday, Aug. 15 No Practice
- Monday, Aug. 16 Practice – 9:15 a.m.
- Tuesday, Aug. 17 Practice – 9:15 a.m.
- Wednesday, Aug. 18 Practice – 8:15 a.m.
- Military Appreciation Day presented by GEHA – Final Camp Practice
As in past years, weather and field conditions are evaluated daily, and the camp schedule may be subject to change. If practice is moved indoors, the session is closed to the public.