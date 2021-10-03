Chiefs at Eagles: Who is active and who is inactive for week 4?

Kansas City Chiefs

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – OCTOBER 05: Frank Clark #55 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after sacking Brian Hoyer #2 of the New England Patriots at the end of the second quarter at Arrowhead Stadium on October 05, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA — The 1-2 Kansas City Chiefs are in the city of brotherly love to take on the Philadelphia Eagles as they look to get back to a .500 record.

Head coach Andy Reid goes back to his old team with an eye on winning his 100th game for the Chiefs and becoming the only head coach to win 100 games with two franchises.

On the field, the Chiefs will be without six players:

CB Rashad Fenton
CB Charvarius Ward
DE Frank Clark
OL Austin Blythe
OG Laurent Duvernay-Tardiff
WR Daurice Fountain

The absence of Fenton and Ward led the Chiefs to activate defensive back Dicaprio Bootle off the practice squad for Sunday’s game.

Despite fan excitement and rumors, wide receiver Josh Gordon remains on the practice squad, on pace to play in week 5.

The Chiefs and Eagles kickoff at 12 p.m. from Lincoln Financial Field.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories