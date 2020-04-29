Chiefs’ Bashuad Breeland arrested in South Carolina on multiple charges

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Bashaud Breeland #21 of the Kansas City Chiefs intercepts a pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (KSNW) – Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland was arrested on multiple charges Tuesday in South Carolina.

According to the report, Breeland is facing charges of resisting arrest, having alcohol in a motor vehicle with the seal broken, having an open container of beer or wine in a motor vehicle, possession of 28 grams or less of marijuana or 10 grams of hash and driving without a license.

A sheriff’s officer said as of Tuesday night Breeland remains in jail and bond has not been set.

The Chiefs have not commented on the situation.

Breeland signed a one-year, $4.5 million contract to remain with the Chiefs earlier this month. This came after he had an interception in the Chiefs 31-20 win over the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.