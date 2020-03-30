Chiefs bring back wide receiver Robinson on 1-year deal

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Demarcus Robinson #11 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – The Chiefs and wide receiver Demarcus Robinson have agreed to terms on a one-year deal that helps the reigning Super Bowl champions keep their top four receivers under contract heading into next season.

Tyreek Hill has signed a long-term deal and Mecole Hardman is coming off a strong rookie season, while Sammy Watkins is in the fold for next season but may be asked to restructure his hefty contract or take a pay cut in the coming days.

Robinson finished this past season with 32 catches for 449 yards and four scores.