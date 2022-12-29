Kansas City Chiefs players huddle before an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The AFC West champion Kansas City Chiefs will host the last-place Broncos to kick off the New Year this Sunday, just days after Denver fired its head coach.

Even though the Chiefs have secured a trip to the playoffs already, there’s still plenty on the line.

Kansas City is tied with Buffalo for the AFC’s best record right now. But the tie-breaker goes to the Bills, giving them the No. 1 seed and the lone bye in the first round of the playoffs.

So not only do the Chiefs need to beat Denver and probably Las Vegas next week, they also need the Bengals or Patriots to beat the Bills down the stretch.

The Broncos, on the other hand, have already been eliminated from the playoffs and, earlier this week, fired coach Nathaniel Hackett with two games left in his first year.

The Chiefs have won 14 straight against their longtime division rival, a franchise record for any opponent. It’s the fifth-longest streak by any team against an opponent in NFL history, and one more would tie for the third longest.

But the Chiefs know they can’t assume it will be an easy win.

“They played us tough this last one. They gave us everything that we could ask for,” said Mahomes, who led the Chiefs (12-3) to a 34-28 victory in Denver three weeks ago. “We have to go out and play our best ball. If you look at the tape, you see the talent that they have and how hard they play.”

If you’re headed to Arrowhead Stadium this Sunday, here’s what you need to know before going to the game:

Tickets

If you’re still looking for tickets, there are plenty still available. You can buy Chiefs tickets online or on a third-party site like Tickets for Less or SeatGeek.

But be prepared to pay a pretty penny to see the Chiefs in their final regular season home game. Even the cheapest seats in the upper level are going for over $100 per ticket, according to Ticketmaster. Some of the best seats are running at $300-600 or more.

Don’t forget: All Chiefs games are mobile ticketing only. The team encourages fans to add their tickets to their mobile wallet to make getting through the gate easier.

Gameday forecast

Grab a light jacket for this Sunday’s Chiefs game. There’s a chance of light rain throughout the morning and early afternoon, mixed in with sunshine as we warm up.

If you’re planning to tailgate bright and early, it could be a bit chilly, but fairly normal temperatures for December.

By kickoff at noon, temperatures at Arrowhead should be in the upper 40s with partly cloudy skies. Then by the end of the game, Kansas City will see temperatures hit the low- to mid-50s.

Pregame timeline

The Chiefs’ final home game of the regular season kicks off just after noon Sunday.

Fans are encouraged to arrive at Arrowhead early since there are plenty of things going on at the stadium before the game starts. Give yourself plenty of time to get to your seats, so you don’t miss any of the action on the field.

7:30 a.m. – Parking Gates Open

8 a.m. – Ford Tailgate District Opens

9:30 a.m. – CommunityAmerica Club Level Gates Open

10 a.m. – All GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Gates Open

11 a.m. – Team Warm-Ups Begin

11:51 a.m. – Broncos Team Introduction

11:53 a.m. – Chiefs Team Introduction

11:57 a.m. – National Anthem

Noon – Coin Toss

12:02 p.m. – Kickoff

If the noon kickoff time has you concerned about missing your church service Sunday, the Chiefs are here to help.

The team hosts a non-denominational Faith and Family Chapel service for fans who might be missing their normal worship service due to noon games. You can find it in the east portion of the pavilion on the south side of Arrowhead Stadium at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

Parking

Parking lots open early at 7:30 a.m. Sunday ahead of the noon kickoff.

Fans headed to the game need to remember that all parking passes must be purchased in advance online. Payments won’t be accepted at the parking gates.

Regular parking passes are $47 this season. If you bring a bus or RV, you’ll be required to purchase a different pass that costs $120. You’ll be able to access your parking pass on the Chiefs mobile app.

Fans planning to use ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft should plan to get dropped off and picked up at the Missouri Welcome Center located between Gates 1 and 2 on Blue Ridge Cutoff.

Getting through the gate

All stadium gates open at 10 a.m. Sunday, about two hours before kickoff.

Arrowhead Stadium has a Clear Bag Policy, and that means fans are only allowed to bring a clear plastic bag, a one-gallon, clear zip-seal bag or a small clutch bag into the stadium. Backpacks, fanny packs, purses and more are not allowed.

Speaking of things that aren’t allowed, items like food, weapons, noisemakers, laser pointers and fireworks are banned at Arrowhead.

Fans are still allowed to bring sealed water bottles, blankets, small umbrellas, signs and flags. See the full list of prohibited and permitted items.

No cash allowed

The Chiefs went completely cashless a few years ago, and that will continue going forward.

All concession stands and retail locations do not allow cash. Traditional credit and debit card options are still available, and mobile wallet payments like Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay are also accepted.

Chiefs spirit

Singer-songwriter Symonne Sparks will sing the national anthem this Sunday, and then a KC-135 Stratotanker from McConnell Air Force Base in Wichita will fly over the stadium.

Up on the GEHA Drum Deck, 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee and Chiefs Hall of Fame Coach Dick Vermeil will be this week’s Drum Honoree, getting fans pumped up for the game. He is the third Chiefs coach to join the Hall of Fame.

MaryAnne Metheny, CEO of Hope House, will serve as the Tony DiPardo Spirit Leader.