Chiefs CB Mike Hughes named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Mike Hughes runs a fumble recovery back for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — With two forced fumbles and a scoop-and-score in Sunday’s route of the Las Vegas Raiders, Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Mike Hughes is the AFC Defensive Player of the Week.

Hughes added nine tackles to lead the team in his performance and is the first player this season to have multiple forced fumbles and a recovery in one game.

The former Minnesota Viking joined the Chiefs in the offseason and has seen snaps on defense and special teams as a returner.

Hughes tallied his third and fourth forced fumbles of the season against the Raiders.

He played 100% of snaps on defense on Sunday, filling in for L’Jarius Sneed who was away from the team after the tragic loss of his brother.

Hughes’ performance comes during six-game win streak that has seen a resurgence in the Kansas City Chiefs defense.

During the run, he is the second player to win defensive player of the week, joining defensive tackle Chris Jones in week 11.

Hughes is the first Chiefs cornerback since Marcus Peters (Week 15, 2017) to win the honor.

He is the the fourth Chiefs player to win a weekly honor this season joining quarterback Patrick Mahomes (Week 1, 10), Jones (Week 11) and punter Tommy Townsend (Week 9).