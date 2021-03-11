Chiefs center Austin Reiter not expected to return, reports say

Kansas City Chiefs center Austin Reiter runs onto the field before the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – The Kansas City Chiefs offensive line continues to come apart as starting center Austin Reiter is not expected to re-sign with the team, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports.

More changes on the #Chiefs offensive line: Starting center Austin Reiter will hit the free-agent market and is expected to land elsewhere, source said.



With Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz cut today, Patrick Mahomes' protection is set to look at least 60% different in 2021. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 11, 2021

The news comes after starting tackles Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz were cut Thursday morning to free up cap space. The Chiefs offensive line is set to start at least three different players than they did in 2020.

Reiter joins a long list of free agents who’s futures look to be heading elsewhere.

Other notable Chiefs free agents include Sammy Watkins, Le’Veon Bell, Demarcus Robinson, Daniel Sorensen, Bashaud Breeland, Byron Pringle, Kelechi Osemele and Charvarius Ward.

Long-time fullback Anthony Sherman announced his retirement from the NFL last week.