KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — A Germany watch party for a game between the two best teams in the AFC is already sold out. Thankfully, there are still plenty of other activities still available.

This week, the Kansas City Chiefs announced details on their “ChamionShip Experience” in Frankfurt, Germany, Nov. 2 through 5, for the matchup with the Miami Dolphins.

Put simply, this is a fancy watch party on a Chiefs-themed yacht docked in a Frankfurt river. The boat and its dock will be open to the public Friday through Sunday, while the dock will have additional access on Thursday.

On Friday and Saturday, fans can get on the ship starting at noon local Frankfurt time for 10 euros. It will be open until 10 p.m. Central European Time (CET) on Friday and until 8 p.m. CET on Saturday. Tickets are still available for both days and will give fans a chance to see a “mini-Chiefs Hall of Honor”, a replica Arrowhead locker room and more.

For gameday, the festivities on the ChampionShip will run from 1:30 p.m. CET through the end of the game.

It is 45 euros for food, non-alcoholic beverages, access to the boat and exclusive giveaways. For 50 euros you can get all of that, including all you can drink alcohol.

Unfortunately, if you haven’t already purchased, they’ve sold out of tickets for the watch party on Sunday.

If going on the ship on any of those days isn’t an option, the dock near where the boat will float is free and open to the public. It will feature tailgate games, food trucks and more. Those activities will be open from Thursday through Sunday

For those not making the trip over the pond, a local watch party will take place at the distillery J. Rieger in Kansas City beginning at 7:30 a.m. CT that Sunday.