KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs were able to get a huge win on primetime against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night.

Huge performances from Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce helped catapult the Chiefs to a thrilling 30-27 victory in the game’s waning seconds.

In the win, Kelce also set a new record, recording the most 100-yard receiving games for a tight end in NFL history with 33, passing Rob Gronkowski.

Kelce accomplished the feat when Mahomes found him on the game-winning touchdown with 31 seconds left in regulation to put the Chiefs 30-27.

Mahomes found Kelce for all three of the Chiefs touchdowns. Kelce also finished with six receptions for 115 yards to go along with the scores.

He also holds the record for most 1000-yard seasons for tight ends. Kelce continues to add to his resume in his decorated career.

The Chiefs move to 8-2 on the season and will head home to play the Los Angeles Rams next week at 3:25 p.m.