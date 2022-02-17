LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX4KC/WDAF) — Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons was released from custody Thursday after turning himself in to authorities in Las Vegas earlier in the day.

Lammons was booked and processed before posting bond and being released from custody.

A warrant for his arrest was issued after police named him as a suspect in the beating of a man at Drai’s After Hours at The Cromwell Las Vegas Hotel & Casino before the Pro Bowl on Feb. 6.

Police say that Alvin Kamara, who plays for the New Orleans Saints, and two other men were also involved in the attack.

According to reports, the victim suffered a broken eye socket and could not keep his eye open in the hospital.

Las Vegas Police reviewed the video of the incident, saying it shows Kamara pushing the victim and punching him in the face, according to a police report.

“As [the victim] is on the ground, Kamara continues punching him three more times,” the report said. “Three others from Kamara’s group join in and begin stomping [the victim] in the face, chest and legs.”

Security officers then escorted Kamara and his group into a waiting SUV and left, police said.

Lammons and Kamara are charged with one battery count, resulting in serious bodily harm.

Lammons is scheduled to be back in court on March 8. If convicted of the crime, he faces up to 5-years in prison.