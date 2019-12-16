Chiefs claim Suggs off waivers after Okafor injury

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – OCTOBER 20: Terrell Suggs #56 of the Arizona Cardinals celebrates his sack of Daniel Jones (not pictured) of the New York Giants during the second half at MetLife Stadium on October 20, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – The Chiefs claimed veteran pass rusher Terrell Suggs off waivers on Monday, filling a massive hole at defensive end after losing Alex Okafor to a torn pectoral muscle a day earlier against the Denver Broncos.

The 37-year-old Suggs spent the first 16 years of his career with the Baltimore Ravens before spending most of this past season with the Arizona Cardinals.

He had 5 1/2 sacks for the Cardinals before he was waived last week, driving the seven-time Pro Bowl pick’s total to 138 sacks for his career.