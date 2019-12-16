Breaking News
Boeing to halt production of 737 Max in January
Live Now
Watch KSN News at 6
1  of  7
Closings and Delays
Hutchinson - USD 308 McPherson - USD 418 Wichita Accent Studio Music Academy Wichita Broadway Singers Wichita Calvary United Methodist Church Wichita Catholic Diocese of Wichita Wichita Young World Dance Studio

Chiefs claim Suggs off waivers after Okafor injury

Kansas City Chiefs

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – OCTOBER 20: Terrell Suggs #56 of the Arizona Cardinals celebrates his sack of Daniel Jones (not pictured) of the New York Giants during the second half at MetLife Stadium on October 20, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – The Chiefs claimed veteran pass rusher Terrell Suggs off waivers on Monday, filling a massive hole at defensive end after losing Alex Okafor to a torn pectoral muscle a day earlier against the Denver Broncos.

The 37-year-old Suggs spent the first 16 years of his career with the Baltimore Ravens before spending most of this past season with the Arizona Cardinals.

He had 5 1/2 sacks for the Cardinals before he was waived last week, driving the seven-time Pro Bowl pick’s total to 138 sacks for his career.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories