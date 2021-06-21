Chiefs’ Clark arrested on suspicion of illegal gun possession

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KSNW) – Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark was arrested late Sunday in Los Angeles on suspicion of illegal gun possession.

A Los Angeles Police spokeswoman confirmed to KSN that Clark was pulled over for a vehicle code violation when the officers noticed a gun in a bag inside the vehicle he was driving.

Clark was arrested shortly after 9:20 p.m. and booked into the Los Angeles County jail early Monday morning.

Jail records show that Clark posted bond on Monday morning and was released Monday afternoon.

