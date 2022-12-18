KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are AFC West champions once again.

Thanks to a Chiefs win over the Houston Texans, the Chiefs are seven-time defending AFC West champions.

Kansas City’s run of seven straight AFC West titles is the longest active streak in the NFL, NBA, NHL and MLB.

The longest run of division titles belongs to the New England Patriots with an 11 year streak from 2009 to 2019.

The team has changed drastically since their streak first began in 2015.

Cornerback Marcus Peters was named Defensive Rookie of the Year that season while safety Eric Berry was named Comeback Player of the Year after returning to action from battling Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Alex Smith was the quarterback, Andy Reid was in his third year as head coach and the Chiefs lost to the Patriots in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

Seven seasons later, the streak is kept alive by Reid, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce who was also in his third year as a pro when the streak first began.