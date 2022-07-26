ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have a couple more players heading to the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list at the start of training camp.

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and defensive tackle Cortez Broughton were both placed on the PUP list on Tuesday with undisclosed injuries.

The move is surprising since the third-year back participated in all of the team’s offseason activities.

CEH could be taken off of the list in a few days; if not, the Chiefs have Ronald Jones, Jerick McKinnon, Derrick Gore and rookies Tayon Fleet-Davis and Isiah Pacheco as options to evaluate.

Broughton is a depth piece on the defensive line that has Khalen Saunders returning from injury this season and other interior linemen like Derrick Nnadi, Tershawn Wharton and Taylor Stallworth to play with star Chris Jones.

Andy Reid will speak on Wednesday after the first full team practice about the conditions of Broughton and CEH.