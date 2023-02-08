PHOENIX, Ariz. (WDAF) — The Kansas City Chiefs head coach is no stranger to hip-hop music.

On Wednesday at Super Bowl media availability, former NFL receiver Brandon Marshall asked Andy Reid who the top rappers alive are.

“Do The Fat Boys count as one rapper,” Reid joked at first. “Jay Z… Master P…. Lil Wayne. Wasn’t he just at our place? Who was just at our place (Arrowhead Stadium)?”

Reid may have been referencing rapper Lil Jon who performed at halftime of the AFC Divisional Round when the Chiefs hosted the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“You gotta give me an easier question than that,” Reid said with a laugh.

Most of the wacky Super Bowl questions come at the beginning of the week, but some have managed to sneak through into the final days of media for the week.