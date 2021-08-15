Chiefs come from behind to beat 49ers in preseason opener

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance (5) passes against Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Demone Harris (96) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Trey Lance threw an 80-yard touchdown pass that led to loud cheers from San Francisco fans, but also showed some rookie traits during his preseason debut in the 49ers’ 19-16 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Lance had an up-and-down first performance with a few off-target throws, three sharp passes that were dropped by his receivers and four sacks behind a spotty offensive line.

Chad Henne threw a TD pass to Byron Pringle after a short cameo by Patrick Mahomes to begin the game, and rookie Shane Buechele scored on a 1-yard keeper with 1:14 to play to win it for Kansas City.