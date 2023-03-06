KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It has been quite a time for Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed after winning Super Bowl LVII.

L’Jarius Sneed went back to his hometown of Minden, Louisiana and during his visit, he surprised his mother with a new car as he pulled up in an Audi SUV.

His mother was beyond elated, breaking into tears when she saw the gift from her son.

You can watch the video here.

Sneed was also honored in his return home. A parade was thrown in celebration of Sneed winning the Super Bowl.

Minden Mayor Nick Cox also proclaimed March 4, 2023, L’Jarius Sneed Day in the city.

The Chiefs’ defensive back was imperative in the improvement of the young secondary throughout the season.