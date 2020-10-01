Chiefs defense tasked with battling another mobile QB in matchup against Newton, New England

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – Every quarterback the Kansas City Chiefs have faced so far are what you would consider quarterbacks that are mobile, and all 3 have ended up in wins.

Now, for the first time since 2000, the Patriots will also have a quarterback that’s considered mobile in Cam Newton.

“Cam being in a role there that he has fully accepted and I think he’s enjoying, so he’s doing a great job. So, we anticipate them being able to run the ball, but don’t be fooled because Cam can throw the ball too, very well, and they mix it up and have the flexibility to do so,” said Chiefs coach Andy Reid.

Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes said the Patriots with Newton present a challenge.

“I wish I could do some of the things that he does as far as how physical he is and the way he’s able to make plays happen. He’s a great football player. He’s in a great spot now and he’s playing really good football. I think it’s going to be a great challenge to go up against his team, knowing that they’re going to be able to really move the football,” Mahomes said.

That’s the offensive guys thoughts, but then there are the guys on the other side of the ball that actually have to deal with tackling Newton.

“Realistically, they’re pretty much the same guy. I see it as we’ve had four games in a row where we have a mobile quarterback pretty much. I mean the Chargers, he was pretty mobile as well, but these guys are all great and athletic, so it’s pretty much going to be doing the same things that we’ve been doing,” safety Juan Thornhill said.

And with an improved defensive mindset, even with all the shuffling around in the secondary due to injuries or suspensions, they still sense improvement each week.

“Going into week three guys went into practice with a whole different mentality thinking we’re going to stop the run, we’re going to make those tackles, we’re going to make those plays that we didn’t make in the past week, so that was just one of the main things that we focused on and obviously, it showed,” Thornhill said.

After an improvement giving up 251 yards less than against the Chargers, continuing that type of defense will be the key to 4-0.

