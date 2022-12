KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs have added defensive end Frank Clark to the team’s injury report Sunday due to illness.

Safety Deon Bush is also listed as questionable against Cincinnati, after leaving last week’s game against the Rams after injuring his elbow.

Wide receiver Kadarius Toney will miss today’s game due to a hamstring injury.

The Chiefs take on the Bengals at 3:25 p.m. Sunday.