KANSAS CITY, MO. (KSNT) – The Kansas City Chiefs will be without one of its starting defensive ends for the first third of the 2023 season.

Charles Omenihu, who signed a two-year, $20 million contract with the Chiefs this offseason, has been suspended by the NFL for the first six weeks of the season, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The report says that Omenihu has been suspended “for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.”

Omenihu will be allowed to practice and play in the Chiefs’ preseason games.

He had a career a career-high 4.5 sacks last season with the Niners, playing in all 17 games, starting three. For his career, he has totaled 11.5 sacks.