KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Kansas City Chiefs will be without a defensive lineman for the foreseeable future.

Defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton was carted off the field early in the first quarter on Monday night vs. the Las Vegas Raiders with a knee injury.

He was ruled out soon after he left the field.

Wharton is a key cog in the middle for the Chiefs’ defense. The Missouri S&T grad played 52.7% of the Chiefs’ defensive snaps this year entering the Raiders game, second-most among DTs behind Chris Jones.

DTs Khalen Saunders and Derrick Nnadi will fill in for him on the rotation. On passing downs, defensive ends George Karlaftis and Carlos Dunlap play on the interior periodically as well.