Chiefs’ Derrick Nnadi revives popular dog adoption program at KC Pet Project

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – While every win for the Kansas City Chiefs this season will put them closer to another Super Bowl title, each victory will mean quite a bit more to some area dogs looking for a forever home.

After gaining worldwide praise for his ‘Nnadi Dogs’ adoption program last February, Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi is reviving the goodwill charity for the new season.

“For someone to use their voice and their platform to help these dogs, some of them that are very misunderstood and have a little bit of a harder time finding a home sometimes, it’s just wonderful,” said Tori Fugate with KC Pet Project.

Not only did Nnadi sponsor the adoption fees for one dog following every victory last season, when the Chiefs won the Super Bowl, the Chiefs defender plunked down more than $18,000 to sponsor fees for every dog at KC Pet Project.

All told, more than 120 dogs found homes last season, thanks to Nnadi’s generosity.

“A lot of the dogs that we pick for this promotion are animals that need just a little bit of extra attention,” Fugate said. “Maybe they’ve been here a while, animals that are overlooked, in need of a little bit of a boost.”

You can check KC Pet Project’s social media pages following every Chiefs win to see which dog has been nominated as the next “Nnadi Dog.”

