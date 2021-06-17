Chiefs ‘Dr. Larry’ a finalist for ESPN’s Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award

FILE – In this Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs offensive guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (76) speaks during a news conference in Aventura, Fla., for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game. Duvernay-Tardif, of the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, became the first player to opt out of the upcoming NFL season due to the coronavirus pandemic, Friday, July 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – Just days after returning to Kansas City for mandatory minicamp, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif found out he was a finalist for ESPN’s Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award. The award is given to an athlete whose leadership created a positive impact on the community through sports.

He is one of four finalists. The other finalists are:

Anthony Rizzo (Chicago Cubs)

Layshia Clarendon (Minnesota Lynx)

Titus O’Neil (WWE)

Duvernay-Tardif made the decision to stay in his native Canada and work at a long-term care facility, fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic. During the time away from the NFL field, the doctor and Chief’s offensive lineman said he did everything from an orderly to a nurse and a medical resident.

“I don’t regret my decision. I was in the right place in the right moment and was able to put my medical degree to use,” Duvernay-Tardif said Tuesday.

The scrubs and face shield he wore while working at the care facility were displayed in the NFL’s Hall of Fame during the 2020-21 NFL season.

Duvernay-Tardif has won several honors for his decision to step away from the NFL, including the Lou Marsh Award which is presented to Canada’s best athlete. Sports Illustrated also named him as one of the Sportspersons of the year for 2020.

Humbled to win the Lou Marsh Award with @AlphonsoDavies one of the greatest athletes Canada has ever produced. pic.twitter.com/akoDMl5mG4 — Laurent D. Tardif (@LaurentDTardif) December 8, 2020

Duvernay-Tardif said he was ready to return to football and is hoping to win back his starting job at right guard.

The Sports Humanitarian Awards will take place on Monday, July 12, 2021.