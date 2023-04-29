KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Kansas City Chiefs have traded up for the third straight time in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Chiefs traded up to 119th overall in the fourth round from 134th overall for Virginia Tech cornerback Chamarri Conner.

The Chiefs gave the Minnesota Vikings a fifth-round pick in next year’s draft.

Conner garnered 314 tackles, 23 pass deflections, 7.5 sacks and four interceptions in his five years in Blacksburg. In 2022, Conner had 67 tackles, two for loss and two pass breakups.

The Jacksonville, Florida native ran a 4.51 40-yard dash and had a 40.5-inch vertical jump at the combine.

In the fifth round, selected Stephen F. Austin EDGE BJ Thompson with the 166th overall pick.

Thompson had five sacks among his 25 tackles, 6.5 for loss and three forced fumbles in 2022 and was a two-time Western Athletic Conference First Team member.

In 2021, Thompson broke out with 26 tackles, 12.5 for loss with 9.5 sacks, two pass breakups, two forced fumbles in 12 games.

The England, Arkansas native began his career at Baylor in 2017 and 2018 before he transferred in 2019.

He reportedly ran a 4.56 40-yard dash, had an 11’3 broad jump and a 40-inch vertical.

In the sixth round, the Chiefs selected defensive tackle Keondre Coburn at 194th overall.

Coburn started in 45 of his 51 games at Texas with 95 tackles, 5.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. The Houston, Texas native was a three-time All-Big 12 selection and was an Under Armour All-American coming out of high school.