Chiefs drop second in a row, fall to Texans 31-24

KANSAS CITY, MO – OCTOBER 13: Inside linebacker Benardrick McKinney #55 of the Houston Texans and offensive tackle Martinas Rankin #74 of the Kansas City Chiefs scramble after a fumble during the second quarter at Arrowhead Stadium on October 13, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) — Back at Arrowhead Stadium for the second straight week, the Kansas City Chiefs couldn’t slow down the Houston Texans, falling 31-24.

The Chiefs came out firing in the first quarter. In his first action since Week 1, wide receiver Tyreek Hill made his presence felt, snagging a 46 yard touchdown reception from Patrick Mahomes.

Kansas City would jump out to a 17-3 lead.

The second quarter would be a much different story, as the Texans scored 20 unanswered points.

Former Chiefs running back Carlos Hyde would find the endzone on a two yard run. Hyde finished the day with 116 yards on 26 carries. He is the fourth straight running back to go for over 100 yards on the Chiefs this season.

Despite being hobbled by an ankle injury, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes would throw for 273 yards and three touchdowns. He would throw his first inception of the year in the second quarter of the game.

The Chiefs will have a short turnaround as they head to Denver to take on the Broncos on Thursday. Kickoff for that game is set for 7:20 p.m.