GLENDALE, Ariz. (WDAF) – The Kansas City Chiefs soared to a dominating 44-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals on the road, but for defensive tackle Chris Jones, the defense didn’t play good enough.

Jones, who defended one pass, had two tackles and one forced fumble, said the defensive unit had several missed opportunities.

“We played OK. We missed a lot of opportunities, but overall, I think we got better as a group,” Jones said. “We’ve still got to build chemistry along the defense. A lot of new faces. So, it’s going to be challenging all season, but overall today, I’d grade us a C+.”

The Chiefs were able to sack Cardinals quarterbacks Kyler Murray and Trace McSorley a total of three times thanks to L’Jarius Sneed, Carlos Dunlap and Tershawn Wharton.

Murray finished the game with 193 passing yards, 2 touchdowns, 29 rush yards and a fumble.

“He’s (Murray) a shifty guy. Hard to bring down. He ducked out on me on one of them. Threw the ball over (George Karlaftis) on the other one,” Jones said. “…We affected him in multiple ways. Carlos Dunlap got his. That’s good for him, now it’s about the Chargers.”

The Cardinals scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter after trailing 37-7 through three.

Even with the game seemingly out-of-hand, Jones said those last scores should not have happened.

“We’ve got to set that tone,” Jones said. “It’s about setting a standard. You know, those are garbage scores because the game is out of reach. That’s the time where the d-line can kind of finally eat.”

The defense will now have an even more difficult test on a short week. The Chiefs host the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.