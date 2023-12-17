FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WDAF) — The Kansas City Chiefs snapped their two-game losing streak with a surehanded 27-17 win over the New England Patriots.

The game started with back-to-back missed field goals from both teams. Kicker Harrison Butker was a perfect 23 for 23 on field goals and 31 for 31 on extra points before the miss.

After big gains from running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and rookie wide receiver Rashee Rice, a red zone formation saw RB Jerick McKinnon with a forward toss to Rice who logged the receiving touchdown.

He led the team in receiving with 91 yards and a TD on nine catches.

Rice leads the team with seven touchdown receptions this season, a new rookie touchdown reception record.

The Patriots answered right back with a touchdown pass from quarterback Bailey Zappe to tight end Hunter Henry to tie the game.

An interception on the first play of the next Chiefs drive helped the Pats secure a 10-7 lead after a second Henry touchdown was taken off the board for a penalty.

The Chiefs used a four-minute drive to end the half with a 14-10 lead thanks to McKinnon’s TD reception from QB Patrick Mahomes.

KC opened the second half with a field goal to increase their lead to 17-10.

On the ensuing Patriots drive, Zappe threw an interception to linebacker Willie Gay to set the Chiefs up in the red zone.

It only took two plays for Mahomes to find Edwards-Helaire in the endzone for a six-yard TD pass and give the Chiefs a 24-10 lead in the third quarter.

McKinnon is the third player in franchise history to record a passing TD and a receiving TD in the same game.

In the fourth quarter with a 27-10 lead, a pass that was tipped in the air by Kadarius Toney resulted into a Patriots interception from LB Jahlani Tavai which set up a late TD for the Pats.

Mahomes ended the day with 305 yards, two TDs and two interceptions.

CEH recorded 101 total yards on 17 touches.

Travis Kelce only recorded 13 yards on three catches.

The Chiefs are 9-5, third in the AFC and come home to host AFC West rival Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas day at noon.