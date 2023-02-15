KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is expected to celebrate Super Bowl LVII and then look toward his future.

Bieniemy celebrated with players and fellow coaches as a Championship Parade made its way through downtown Kansas City Wednesday afternoon.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport says when the celebration ends in Kansas City, Bieniemy will be on his way to to east coast.

Rapoport expects Bieniemy to have dinner with Commanders head coach Ron Rivera and other members of the Washington Commanders Wednesday, and then interview for the team’s open offensive coordinator position on Thursday.

The Washington Commanders are expected to make an announcement about the position following Bieniemy’s official interview.

Bieniemy has interviewed with a number of teams for both head coaching and OC positions. Most recently, he interviewed with Tennessee and Indianapolis.