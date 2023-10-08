MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — The Kansas City Chiefs get another win on the road.

The Chiefs got off to a hot start by forcing a Vikings fumble on the first play of the game and scoring the first touchdown of the game nine plays later on an Isiah Pacheco touchdown.

KC took a 10-6 lead into the middle of the second quarter thanks to two Minnesota field goals before the Vikings ended a 12-play drive with a touchdown by rookie wide receiver Jordan Addison and they took a brief 13-10 lead with 1:39 to go.

On the Chiefs’ final drive of the first half, tight end Travis Kelce twisted his right foot and went off the field with a non-contact injury. The Chiefs ended the drive with a field goal to tie the game at 13 at the half.

Kelce returned to the field in the second half.

He was not on the Chiefs’ first second-half drive, which saw them score in 11 plays, with Patrick Mahomes hitting rookie wide receiver Rashee Rice for an eight-yard touchdown.

Kelce did score on the next drive for his third TD of the year, and the Chiefs took a 27-13 lead.

He ended the game leading the team in receiving with 10 catches and 67 yards along with one score.

The Vikings drove the field on the next drive to bring the game closer at 27-20 early in the fourth quarter.

A Vikings stop gave them the ball back but their drive was stalled in the red zone on fourth down by the Chiefs.

The Vikings stopped the Chiefs again with less than two minutes to go but on their final drive without any timeouts, they were stopped again by the Chiefs, capped off by a Mike Danna sack on the last play.

Mahomes finished the game 31/41 with 281 yards and two touchdowns.

Running back Isiah Pacheco garnered 56 rushing yards on 16 carries to go with his TD.

The Chiefs are 4-1 and have a short week before they face the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football.