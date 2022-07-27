ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (WDAF) — For the first time this year, in St. Joseph, Missouri, season ticket holders were in attendance to watch the Kansas City Chiefs at training camp. According to the Chiefs, around 3,000 fans showed up.

For some of the new players on the team, like wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and safety Justin Reid, it’s a different experience for them than previous camps with other teams.

“They always told me be ready for camp. Camp is no joke — and they were right,” Smith-Schuster said. “And to see the fans out here in this heat, that’s so much love. So I appreciate it.”

“Our fans, they’re crazy,” head coach Andy Reid said. “So they love to support you and enjoy that part, so it’s good for the guys. It gets your juices going.”

Reid said they’re already putting in the work as camp begins.

“We run. That’s the simplest way I can put it,” Reid said. “We run a lot, and I don’t think anybody’s going to be hurting to say they didn’t get enough reps in practice.”

Fans were excited to see stars like Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. The tight end reportedly converted his contract to get a bit more money this season.

NFL Network reported that $3 million from the back end of Kelce’s contract was moved up to this year.

In other camp notes, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire returned Wednesday from a very short stint on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Defensive end Frank Clark was ill and did not practice but was present.

On Thursday, all fans are allowed to watch practice at Missouri Western State University.