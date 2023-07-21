SAINT JOSEPH, Mo. — If you haven’t grabbed tickets for Kansas City Chiefs training camp, you may want to get in line now.

Chiefs president Mark Donovan expects this year’s training camp at Missouri Western State in St. Joseph to be the highest-attended camp in the franchise’s history.

He said 80,000 tickets have already been claimed for training camp. Season ticket member days are sold out.

“The camp is really, really an important opportunity for our fans to see our players up close and personal,” Donovan said Thursday.

“We want that experience to be as good as it possibly can be. So we’re excited about the season. We’re excited about starting and kicking off here, and it all does start here in St. Joe.”

The VIP experience this season includes raised seats called tailgate suites that sit at the back end of the practice field.

All fans are required to reserve tickets for camp. Most practices are free, but there are a few paid sessions.

Each fan can reserve up to six tickets for each practice. Each fan is also allowed to reserve tickets for up to three separate practices. Paid practice dates and season ticket member dates do not count toward the maximum ticket reservation allotment.

Payment for paid practices is needed when the tickets are purchased. All tickets will be delivered through the Chiefs Mobile app.

Reserve tickets at chiefs.com/trainingcamp. Fans can also pay for parking on the site.