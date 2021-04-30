Chiefs eye Day 2 of draft to continue upgrading their roster

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Chiefs general manager Brett Veach made a stress-free start to the NFL draft when he traded the No. 31 pick to the Ravens earlier this week as part of a package that landed them two-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Orlando Brown.
The trade filled their most glaring hole but it also left the Chiefs without a first-round selection.
Their first pick won’t come until No. 58 overall — the 26th selection of the second round — when the draft resumes Friday night.
They have another pick in the second round before waiting until Saturday to conclude the draft.