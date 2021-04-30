Chiefs eye Day 2 of draft to continue upgrading their roster

FILE – Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is sacked by Tampa Bay Buccaneers inside linebacker Devin White (45) and outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (90) during the second half of NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Tampa, Fla., in this Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, file photo The Kansas City Chiefs already have spent the offseason rebuilding an offensive line ravaged by injuries and then dominated by Tampa Bay in the Super Bowl. But there is still work to be done, and the next opportunity to provide some help up front for quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the NFL draft. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken, File)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Chiefs general manager Brett Veach made a stress-free start to the NFL draft when he traded the No. 31 pick to the Ravens earlier this week as part of a package that landed them two-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Orlando Brown.

The trade filled their most glaring hole but it also left the Chiefs without a first-round selection.

Their first pick won’t come until No. 58 overall — the 26th selection of the second round — when the draft resumes Friday night.

They have another pick in the second round before waiting until Saturday to conclude the draft.