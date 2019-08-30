Chiefs fall 27-20 to Packers in preseason finale

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – AUGUST 29: Chase Litton #8 of the Kansas City Chiefs is sacked by Evan Baylis #49 of the Green Bay Packers in the third quarter during a preseason game at Lambeau Field on August 29, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (KSNW) – – The Kansas City Chiefs wrapped up the preseason tonight against the Green Bay Packers, falling 27-20 at Lambeau Field.

Reigning NFL Most Valuable Player Patrick Mahomes didn’t see the field for the Chiefs, as Kyle Shurmur and Chase Litton split duties under center.

Shurmur finished the night 14 of 20 for 143 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Litton was 11 of 19 for 63 yards and a touchdown.

The Chiefs finish the preseason at 1-3, after dropping their last three games.

They will open on the season on September 8th, when they travel to play the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Chiefs won their last meeting against the Jaguars, 30-14, at Arrowhead Stadium last October.