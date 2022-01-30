KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One young Chiefs fan didn’t give up last week when there were just 13-seconds left on the clock. We bet he didn’t give up Sunday when the Cincinnati Bengals tied the game in the fourth quarter, even with a lot more riding on the outcome of the game.

Twelve-year-old Ben Barker made headlines when his dad shared a video of him trying to convince his family to continue cheering for the Chiefs with just 13 seconds left in the AFC Divisional game.

“There’s not zeroes on the clock!” he said insistently.

The Chiefs saw the video and were impressed with his dedication and determination that his team would win the game.

“You have been such an inspiration to Chiefs Kingdom, and also to sports fans everywhere, so we drove all the way from Kansas City to personally present you with this basket of goodies,” Lori Wiles, Vice President of Marketing at GEHA, said in a video shared on Twitter.

GEHA also gave Ben and his family tickets to Sunday’s AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium. They cheered the team from the front row.

“That would be amazing. That would be absolutely amazing,” Ben said when asked if he would like tickets to the game.

The AFC Championship was Ben’s first game at Arrowhead.