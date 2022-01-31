KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Kansas City Chiefs fans were filled with disappointment after the American Football Conference (AFC) Championship loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, but one fan lost a friendly wager and is full of something else.

Tim Hunter bet his friend that he would eat a tarantula if the Chiefs did indeed lose.

On queue, after the game ended, Hunter made good on his promise.

“It tasted like dirty dried grass,” Hunter said.

Hunter said he ordered the edible zebra tarantula on Amazon for the wager.