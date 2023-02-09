WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will face off inside State Farm Stadium on Sunday, but Chiefs fans in Glendale, Arizona, had the chance to take in the Super Bowl Experience on Thursday.

The Super Bowl Experience is a fun, interactive chance for fans to play games, get some autographs, and even have a chance to win tickets to the Super Bowl.

From kicking an extra point to running a 40-yard dash like athletes do at the NFL Combine, even throwing a football at targets to try to win some prizes.

The doors opened on Thursday as fans started to file in.

Stay tuned to KSN News at 5, 6, and 10 for continued Super Bowl coverage.