Chiefs fans bring their excitement to Arrowhead Stadium

KANSAS CITY (KSNW) — Fans of the Kansas City Chiefs are excited about Sunday Night Football and the game against the Buffalo Bills. The last time the Bills came to Arrowhead was a January day and a trip to the Super Bowl was up for grabs.

That’s not the scenario with Sunday night’s game, but the excitement outside Arrowhead Stadium is almost as intense.

“Kansas City baby! You better believe it! Get you some!” one fan shouted to our camera.

“Just looking out around me, and I looked to my buddy, and it looks like a giant family picnic out here,” another fan said. “Everybody having a great time.”

A woman who drove by on what appeared to be a motorized cooler said she is just carrying on a tradition.

“This is my boyfriend’s stepmom’s rig and she used to ride this around at all of the Chiefs games, for 47 years,” she said. “She’s a season ticket holder.”

“Night games are the best, it’s electric in there because the lights are on, there’s just something about a night game,” another fan said.

“The Bills were in the championship game last year. We got to prove something,” said another hopeful fan. “Our defense hasn’t been playing very good lately.”

The kickoff for the game is at 7:20 p.m. You can watch it online or on KSN.