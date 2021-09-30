Chiefs fans charged with assault, other crimes, after fight in stands at Arrowhead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – Several people have been charged following a fight in the stands during Sunday’s Chiefs game at Arrowhead.

According to Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte, several people have been charged with misdemeanor crimes like assault, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and providing false information to officers.

Sheriff Forte said that one person was injured in the fight. That person suffered an injury to the face which required medical treatment.

Re: Chiefs game incident. Several subjects have been issued variety of misdemeanor charges. Charges for assault, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, providing false info to LE were issued. One subject sustained facial injury that required med treatment. @JacksonCountyMO @kcmo pic.twitter.com/PAo6mxGoV1 — Darryl Forte' (@sheriffforte) September 30, 2021

TMZ published video of the fight. It shows fans dressed in Chiefs gear fighting other Chiefs fans. At one point a fan was hit so hard, TMZ reported it looked like he was knocked out.

TMZ also reported it looked like the fight started with an argument and then one of the fans threw a punch.