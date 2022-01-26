Chiefs fans compete in 13-second Lego challenge

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Football fans witnessed just how much could be done in less than 13-seconds when the ball is in the hands of Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Now fans have a challenge of their own so see what can be created in a shockingly small amount of time.

LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Kansas City challenged Chiefs fans to build something out of LEGOS in just 13 seconds.

The center shared its own video, building a goalpost and flicking a ball through it in the allotted time, but we think you can do even better. Grab your LEGOS, channel your inner Patrick Mahomes, and start building. Then share your video with us on Facebook.

You can also share your 13 second LEGO creation with LEGOLAND on Instagram and Facebook for a chance to win 13 tickets to LEGOLAND Discovery Center KC.

If you’re planning to visit LEGOLAND, you’ll want to make sure to stop by the Chiefs area. Builders have created a KC helmet, football and a replica of Arrowhead Stadium.

LEGOLAND says the stadium took 300 hours and used 200,000 LEGOS. More than 1.5-million LEGOS were needed to build the entire replica of Kansas City that is on display.