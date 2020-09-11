Chiefs fans kick off a new tradition after pandemic prevents old traditions

HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) – The limited capacity in the stands forced some Chiefs fans to punt their more than two-decade-long tradition, but they are kicking off a new ritual.

Kelly Kennedy, Steve Crumb, and Barry McGuire have a long tradition of going to every Chiefs home game.

They are well known for driving the Arrowhead Express and even though trips to Kansas City are on hold, the bus is still on the road.

Typically, one by one, these Chief fans would be loading up and driving their bus to the Arrowhead Stadium.

“Six of us have been going up for years, four of us have had season tickets around 20 years,” said Steve Crum.

The issue was ticket prices have more than doubled and the stadium only allows 22% capacity.

“My heart kind of sank when I saw the prices,” said Kelly Kennedy.

The group decided to sit this one out, but the pandemic isn’t slowing down the bus.

The guys are adapting to keep the Chiefs spirit alive.

“We will run through town, make sure everybody sees the bus, knows what’s going on, and then we’ll go, we’re going to go to Kelly’s and we’re going to tailgate just like we would Arrowhead and then go down and watch the games,” said Crum.

While the die hard fans won’t get to see their team in person, they are happy to have a season and a new twist to an old tradition.

“We are home and watching on tv this year but hope so next year we won’t be doing this,” said Barry McGuire.

“We’re gonna keep our bus going out so that we can make sure we come back and win Super Bowl 55 too,” said Crum.

The group said if everything clears up, the Arrowhead Express will be at the Arrowhead Stadium next season.

LATEST STORIES: