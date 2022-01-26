Chiefs fans raise over $178,000 after advancing to AFC game

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Thirteen seconds of football history that led to one of the greatest wins in Chiefs’ history has inspired thousands of Chiefs fans to donate $13 to Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo, New York, according to the hospital’s social media pages.

As of Wednesday morning, Oishei Children’s Hospital reported that #ChiefsKingdom has raised $178,000 from over 9,800 donors.

The hospital is accepting donations on behalf of Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen’s Patricia Allen Fund. The donation amount, $13, represents the 13 seconds it took for Kansas quarterback Patrick Mahomes to drive his team to a win in the final seconds of Sunday’s game against the Bills.

Thank you all! These donations help the ongoing need and ensure our team has the tools, training, and programs to care for the kids in WNY.” Oishei Children’s Hospital

In social media posts, the hospital expressed its gratitude calling themselves, “overwhelmed with the outpouring of donations.”

On Nov. 8, 2020, Buffalo fans discovered that Allen had played a game just after losing his grandmother. To show support for their quarterback Bills fans started donating $17 to the hospital. By the end of 2020, the donations exceeded $1 million.

Kansas City beat the Bills 42-36 in Sunday night’s AFC divisional round.

Patrick Mahomes completed 33 passes and threw three touchdowns, one to Travis Kelce to give the Chiefs the win in overtime.