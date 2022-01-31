KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) – The Kansas City Chiefs’ loss on Sunday is hitting fans hard. The team fell to the Cincinnati Bengals 27-24 in overtime in the AFC Championship game. Many fans left disappointed and shocked.

“When we won the toss, I thought it was going to be a replay of last week. It just didn’t work out that way so,” said Kelly Kennedy, Chiefs fan.

Other fans said this is precisely the game they expected.

“This whole year has been fun. Through the lows and the highs again, that’s what it’s all about. It’s unfortunate we lost this one, but it wasn’t a bad game,” said Brenda Garvin, Chiefs fan.

As the season closed, many are optimistic that the Chiefs will be back stronger next year.

“I was excited for this game. I’m disappointed tonight, obviously, just like everybody else. We’ll be back, and the Bengals we’re going to show them what’s up,” said Jeremy Schroeder, Chiefs fan.

Even though the Chief lost, there are still a few games left. The NFL Pro Bowl is set for Sunday, Feb. 6 at 2 p.m. on ESPN. The Bengals will face the Rams in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, Feb. 13 at 5:30 p.m. on KSN.