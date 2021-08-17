Chiefs fans will need to prove vaccination to attend Raiders game in November

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – The Chiefs and Raiders have a historic rivalry. The annual contests are some of the most anticipated of the season.

This year, Chiefs fans heading to Las Vegas in Week 10 for the November 14 game at Allegiant Stadium will need to take an extra step to get to their seats.

The Raiders are the first team in the NFL to require fans attending games at the new stadium to prove they are vaccinated before entering the venue. The organization said it also plans to hold vaccination stations at the stadium. Fans who are not vaccinated, but get a shot at the station before the game, will also be allowed to attend. Anyone who gets a shot at the stadium will be required to wear a mask at the game.

Fans will need to download CLEAR’s free mobile app and Health Pass feature to register their vaccine status before arriving at the stadium.

The Raiders new policy takes effect for the regular-season opener against the Baltimore Ravens on September 13.

Ownership said that because of the vaccination policy, fans who are fully vaccinated won’t be required to wear masks inside the stadium. Children under 12 would need to wear masks during the game. The organization also said it expected to be allowed to operate at full capacity with the requirement.

While fans are required to be vaccinated to be inside Allegiant Stadium, players will not be. The NFL doesn’t require the COVID-19 vaccination for players, but players who aren’t vaccinated are required to undergo weekly testing.