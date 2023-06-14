KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Kansas City Chiefs are one of the rare teams that have a running back in his 30s on their roster.

Jerick McKinnon is one of the few running backs that has played almost 10 years in the NFL at the running back position.

The 31-year-old was a key piece in the Chiefs’ Super Bowl run with his receiving tools and pass-blocking prowess. What mattered the most to the Chiefs, though, was his presence as a veteran in the locker room.

So when his contract expired after the end of the season, McKinnon tested the free agency waters and had a few teams interested. But he ultimately returned to KC for his third season as a Chief.

“I was somewhere I wanted to be. I said that last year,” McKinnon said. “Felt the same way this year. You know, the whole free agency, trying to get things done, get on the same page is always a process, but fortunately, I was able to come back. This is where my heart is, and excited to be here again.”

McKinnon is one of the few veterans that has missed field work in OTAs and minicamp. The Chiefs have let McKinnon have a longer offseason to preserve him for the regular season.

“Last year was a long year. I was fortunate to make it through the whole season, every game. But that definitely takes a toll on you going into Year 10, older guy. Good thing about being here, the coaching staff, medical staff, everybody’s on the same page with coming up with a plan to make sure I’m good to go with the season,” McKinnon said.

McKinnon joked about being named captain ago as one of his goals for the season, but the Atlanta, Georgia native has always been about the team, and another Super Bowl is all he really strives for.

That’s the reason he took a knee in Super Bowl 57 to preserve the win instead of a touchdown for himself.

“God is good. God is great. He put me in that moment for His purpose. I did what I had to do, so I’m glad … to be called a champion. We get our rings tomorrow. I’m excited about that, and it’s going to be good,” McKinnon said.

With second-year running back Isiah Pacheco working his way back from injury, McKinnon may look to be depended upon heavily at the beginning of the season, along with Clyde Edwards-Helaire and undrafted rookie Deneric Prince.

That makes McKinnon’s return crucial to the continued success of the Chiefs’ running backroom.