KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark is normally focused on football and the Chiefs’ next opponent.

Tuesday, Clark has another issue on his mind.

His game plan is to make sure needy families in Kansas City have something to be thankful for this Thanksgiving.

The Frank Clark Family Foundation handed out hundreds of free turkeys to people who lined up at Macedonia Baptist Church near East Linwood Boulevard and Highland Avenue.

The Chiefs defensive end said his foundation gave away more than 500 turkeys and other items in less than three hours.

Clark says he feels like he has a responsibility to help as much as he can and enjoys giving back to the fans who support him.

“Just the joy in giving back and the joy in just being able to be here for the community and people from similar backgrounds that I came from. You gotta understand, I grew up in a space, homeless, I’m growing up in neighborhoods hoping guys came back and gave back. I used to wish and pray that we got a blessing like this,” Clark said.

Clark says the best thing about Kansas City is the people who call the city home.

“The best thing is the people. The people have a lot of pride. It’s a real blue-collar city. It’s not one of those cities where you come to, and everybody is having it, and everybody is blessed. You see a ton of Lambos or all these different type of cars driving around where it’s like a city of wealth. It’s a city of blue-collar that’s been built on hardworking people,” Clark said.

Clark says this is the first year for the turkey drive, but he plans to do it again next year.