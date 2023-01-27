KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Kansas City Chiefs are entrenched in the game plan for the AFC Championship.

There’s been a lot of hype around the Chiefs’ fifth-straight trip to the AFC Championship; it’s a rematch of last year’s championship against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Bengals have also beaten the Chiefs in their last three matchups, dating back to last season and including a Week 13 game this season.

After the Bengals beat the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round, Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton dubbed Arrowhead Stadium as Burrowhead after Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

Multiple Chiefs players have made it known that they’ve seen the trash talk.

“Eliminate all distractions. Take care. See y’all at Burrowhead Stadium,” defensive tackle Chris Jones said at the end of his media availability Friday.

Some players choose not to let the trash talk impact their play.

“It’s going to motivate those who are listening and those that are watching, I guess. But when you’re not one of those guys paying attention to those things, I don’t think it’s going to motivate you at all,” defensive end Frank Clark said.

“At the end of the day, trash talk is trash talk. You’re going to hear it, and people are going to say the thing that they’re going to say. But at the end of the day, they have the right to call it whatever they want.”

Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay slightly contributed to the trash talk by answering a question about what he’s most impressed with on the Bengals offense: nothing.

Trash talk aside, everyone has been ready to play all week.

“Good energy. Everybody’s dialed in and focused. We know what’s ahead of us. We know the challenge in front of us, and we’re prepared,” Jones said.

“It’s awesome,” center Creed Humphjrey said. “It’s (been) a dream of mine since I was a kid, being able to come in here and play big games. So, I don’t take it for granted for sure.

“I’m having fun with it, had fun with it last year too. So just coming in here, having fun with it and just playing how you know you can play, that’s kind of the main thing you have to do. It’s been fun so far though.”