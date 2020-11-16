Chiefs GM Brett Veach signs contract extension

FILE – In this Sept. 8, 2019, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach watches warmups before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, in Jacksonville, Fla. Veach was instrumental in the drafting of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, he overhauled the entire defense in one offseason, and he helped to give coach Andy Reid the pieces to reach the big game in Miami on Sunday. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (Kansas City Chiefs) – The Kansas City Chiefs announced on Monday that General Manager Brett Veach has signed a contract extension with the club. Veach, in his eighth season with the team and fourth as GM, has quickly become one of the most successful General Managers in the National Football League.

This offseason alone, Veach and his team orchestrated deals that will keep QB Patrick Mahomes, TE Travis Kelce and DT Chris Jones in a Chiefs uniform for the foreseeable future. Veach is responsible for acquiring key roster additions such as S Tyrann Mathieu, DE Frank Clark and WR Sammy Watkins, among others. At just 42 years old, Veach became the second-youngest GM to win a Super Bowl after the club defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV.

“Brett has had a remarkable run as our General Manager over the past four years, and he certainly deserves this recognition,” Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said. “His creativity, along with personal connection to our players and staff, has helped build a championship roster. He has had an impressive start to his career as a GM, and I know he’ll continue his aggressive approach that has consistently improved the talent of the Chiefs.”

“I’d like to thank Clark and the entire Hunt family for putting the trust and confidence in me to run our personnel department,” Veach said. “I’m blessed to be surrounded by talented people, including a tremendous staff and a hall of fame head coach. I’m excited and looking forward to continue building upon the foundation we’ve established as a team.”

The Mt. Carmel, Pennsylvania, native joined the Chiefs after spending six years with the Philadelphia Eagles (2007-12). He served as a Southeast Regional Scout (2011-12) after originally joining Philadelphia’s Player Personnel Department as a Pro and College Scout in 2010. Prior to entering the scouting department, Veach was the Assistant to Head Coach Andy Reid for three seasons (2007-09). Before joining the Eagles, Veach was the Supervisor of Intercollegiate Athletic Events at his alma mater, the University of Delaware (2005-06). He was a four-year letterman as a wide receiver for the Blue Hens, catching 99 passes for 1,470 yards (14.8 avg.). He left Delaware as the school’s all-time leader in kickoff return yards with 1,558 yards.

Veach earned a bachelor’s degree in health and physical education and a master’s degree in education from Delaware. Along the way, he earned Atlantic 10 Conference All-Academic honors three times during his collegiate career. He was a standout running back for Mt. Carmel High School where he was named State Player of the Year in 1996 and was a two-time all-state selection. He was also selected to participate in the Big 33 game between the top high school players from Pennsylvania and Ohio.