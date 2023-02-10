WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — It is no secret that Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will likely play a big part in the Chiefs bringing home a Super Bowl win on Sunday, but one Chiefs legend says he believes Kelce will be in for a big game.

Tony Gonzalez, who was drafted by and played for the Chiefs from 1997 to 2008, told KSN he is rooting for the Chiefs and Kelce.

“To see the evolution of the tight end position and to see that, you got to have one of these guys. There is no ifs, ands, or buts about it,” Gonzalez said. “If you don’t have that dynamic tight end, somebody that can you know take advantage of, you know, those mismatches, you’re not going to have a successful offense. Which means you’re not going to have a successful team.

“All the great teams out there, just look at the playoffs, they all had really, really good tight ends operating over the middle, down the sideline, hitting them from all different angles, and Travis, you know, one of the best.”

This season and through the playoffs, Kelce snagged 110 passes for 1,338 yards and 12 touchdowns. His best game of the season came against the Chargers in Los Angeles, where he recorded six receptions for 115 yards, finding the endzone three times.

KSN will have continued coverage of the Super Bowl. Stay tuned to KSN News at 5, 6, and 10 for the latest.