Chiefs roll to 23-3 victory over Broncos at snowy Arrowhead

1  of  169
Closings and Delays
184th Air National Guard (Non-Essential) Abilene - USD 435 Aging Products Inc. Aldersgate United Methodist Church Andover - USD 385 Andover Senior Center Anthony-Harper - USD 361 API Friendship Meals Belle Plaine API Meals on Wheels/Friendship Meals Argonia Public Schools - USD 359 Asbury Church Ashland - USD 220 Attica - USD 511 Augusta - USD 402 Augusta Senior Center Basic Beginnings Belle Plaine - USD 357 Berean Academy Buhler - USD 313 Butler County Transit Caldwell - USD 360 Canton-Galva - USD 419 Central Christian Acdmy - Wichita Central Community Preschool - Wichita Central Plains -USD 112 Centre - USD 397 Cerebral Palsy Research Foundation Chapman - USD 473 Chase County - USD 284 Chase-Raymond - USD 401 Cheney - USD 268 Children's Mercy Wichita Circle - USD 375 Classical School of Wichita Clearwater - USD 264 Conway Springs - USD 356 Cornerstone Classical - Salina Cowley County CC Derby - St. Mary Elementary Derby - USD 260 Derby Jack and Jill Preschool Douglass Public Schools - USD 396 Durham-Hillsboro-Lehigh - USD 410 El Dorado - USD 490 Eldorado Senior Center Ell-Saline - USD 307 Ellinwood Public Schools - USD 355 Ellsworth - USD 327 Elyria Christian - McPherson Eureka - USD 389 Fairfield - USD 310 Faith Lutheran Preschool - Derby Flinthills - USD 492 Friendship Meals - Anthony Friendship Meals - Hutchinson Goddard - USD 265 Goessel - USD 411 Grace Med Health Halstead-Bentley - USD 440 Haven Public Schools - USD 312 Haysville - USD 261 Haysville Peachwood Early Learning Center Haysville River Church Academy Herington - USD 487 Hesston - USD 460 Hillsboro Senior Center Hoisington - USD 431 Holy Cross Lutheran - Wichita Holy Spirit Catholic -Goddard Honey Tree Branches and Academy - Wichita Hutchinson - USD 308 Inman - USD 448 Interlocal Learning Center #618 Joyful Noise Academy - Wichita Kansas Department Revenue-Taxation Office - Wichita Kingman-Norwich - USD 331 Krayola Korner - Haysville KU Medical School Lewis - USD 502 Lincoln - USD 298 Little River - USD 444 Lyons - USD 405 Macksville - USD 351 Madison-Virgil - USD 386 Maize - USD 266 Marion-Florence - USD 408 McPherson - St. Joseph Elementary McPherson - USD 418 Meade - USD 226 Meals and Wheels - Wichita Moscow Public Schools - USD 209 Moundridge - USD 423 Mulvane - USD 263 New Generation Learning Center - Augusta Newman University Newton - USD 373 Nickerson - USD 309 North Ottawa County - USD 239 Otis-Bison - USD 403 Peabody Senior Center Peabody-Burns - USD 398 People First Services - Wichita Pretty Prairie - USD 311 Primrose School East and West Wichita Remington-Whitewater - USD 206 Renwick - USD 267 Rolla - USD 217 Rolph Literary Academy/Fundmental Learning Center - Wichita Rose Hill Public Schools - USD 394 Rose Hill Senior Center Rural Vista - USD 481 Salina - USD 305 Salina Area Technical College Satanta - USD 507 Sedgwick County Zoo Sedgwick Public Schools - USD 439 Skyline Schools - USD 438 Smoky Valley - USD 400 Solomon - USD 393 South Barber - USD 255 Southeast Of Saline - USD 306 St John-Hudson - USD 350 St. Ceceilia - Haysville St. Paul's United Methodist Church - Wichita St. Peter Catholic School Schulte Stafford - USD 349 Sterling - USD 376 Sublette - USD 374 Sylvan Grove - USD 299 Turon Friendship Meals Twin Valley - USD 240 Valley Center - USD 262 Valley Center Public Library Victory in the Valley - Wichita Waconda - USD 272 Wichita - Friends University Wichita - Life Prep Academy Wichita - The Independent School Wichita - Trinity Academy Wichita - USD 259 Wichita Adult Day Services Wichita Adventist Christian Acad. Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Cairn Health Wichita Catholic Schools Wichita Collegiate Wichita Discovery Place Wichita Discovery Place Preschool Wichita East Heights UMC Preschool Wichita Erin is Hope Foundation Wichita First United Methodist Church Wichita Friends Elementary School Wichita Good Shepherd Episcopal Church Wichita Head Start & Early Head Start Wichita Independent Living Resource Center Wichita Kansas Children's Service League Wichita Kansas Humane Society Wichita Kidslink Christian Preschool Wichita Medical Loan Closet Wichita Montessori School Wichita Museum of World Treasures Wichita NexStep Adult Education Wichita Orion Parklane Wichita Red Barn Child Care Wichita State University Wichita The Looking Glass Wichita West Heights Preschool Wichita Westwood Preschool WSU Tech (WATC)

Chiefs roll to 23-3 victory over Broncos at snowy Arrowhead

Kansas City Chiefs

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) evades a tackle by Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller (58) during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs turned Arrowhead Stadium into their own winter wonderland Sunday, mushing through the snow to an easy victory over the Denver Broncos as they march toward another postseason filled with possibilities.

Patrick Mahomes threw for 340 yards and two touchdowns, and Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce were on the receiving end of many of his biggest throws, as the AFC West champions romped to a 23-3 victory over the rebuilding Broncos to remain in the hunt for the No. 2 playoff seed and a potential first-round bye.

“It was awesome. A lot of fun,” said Mahomes, who showed no lingering effects from the hand his bruised last week. “The guys were embracing it. We knew it was going to snow. We practice in cold weather a lot. So you get there, you’re already accustomed to it, and you go out there and play.”

Like a bunch of kids getting a snow day from school, the Chiefs enjoyed every minute of it.

Hill caught five passes for 67 yards and both scores, and Kelce hauled in 11 catches for 142 yards to become the first tight end in NFL history with four consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons, helping the Chiefs (10-4) beat the Broncos for the ninth straight time. Denver (5-9) hasn’t won in Kansas City since Sept. 17, 2015.

The Chiefs outscored their longtime division rival 53-9 this season.

“You just attack it. You can’t let weather get into how you’re playing the game or disrupt how you’re playing the game,” Kelce said. “That’s the biggest thing in terms of mindset, going out there and not letting anything distract you.”

Whether it was the weather or the suddenly stout Chiefs defense, the Broncos were so inept offensively that Kelce had more yards receiving at the start of the fourth quarter than they had total offense (139 yards). Phillip Lindsay was bottled up on the ground, and former Missouri standout Drew Lock — who grew up in the Kansas City suburb of Lee’s Summit, Missouri — spent most of the day seeing red jerseys bearing down on him.

The rookie quarterback was 18 of 40 for 208 yards and an egregious interception in the end zone.

“I think he handled the conditions well. I think it’s a game under these conditions that he can bank and learn from,” said Broncos coach Vic Fangio, whose team was eliminated from playoff contention for the fourth straight season. “I didn’t see him get flustered out there and frustrated so that part was good.”

That was about the only good part. The Broncos finished with 251 yards, went 5 of 14 on third down and 1 of 3 on fourth, and were penalized seven times for 72 yards. They also went 0 for 2 in the red zone.

“When you play a team as good as the Chiefs,” Fangio said, “you can’t do that.”

Flurries began to fall overnight, far earlier than meteorologists had predicted, and the intensifying snow caused major problems for people trying to get to the stadium. There were spin-outs and car accidents throughout the metro area, and there was some concern that players might be delayed in getting to the stadium in time for warmups.

An hour before kickoff, dozens of workers were clearing off the yard lines, end zones and sidelines as the snow swirled inside the stadium. It really began to pick up again at halftime, obscuring Kauffman Stadium about a quarter mile away, and stadium workers flooded the field to clear what they could during every timeout.

It wasn’t long until Andy Williams’ sonorous voice over the loudspeakers made the snow globe atmosphere complete.

And for the Chiefs, it seemed indeed like the most wonderful time of the year.

They effortlessly marched downfield for a touchdown on their opening drive, then got a trio of field goals from Harrison Butker on their next three first-half possessions to build a 12-3 lead. When they received the kickoff to start the second half, Mahomes took them right downfield again, finding Hill for their second TD connection of the game.

The Broncos didn’t force a punt until there was about six minutes left in the third quarter.

By that point, the game was pretty much over.

The biggest cheers the rest of the way were for the Cincinnati Bengals, who were trying to knock off the New England Patriots. They couldn’t hold an early lead, though, and that left the Chiefs needing to win out and the Patriots to drop one of their final two games to move ahead of them in the playoff pecking order.

“That was very fun,” said Hill, who left the game after a couple of hard hits but returned to finish it out. “This is my first snow game and I had a blast with it. I don’t want to do it again because it’s very cold, but I had fun with it.”

STATS AND STREAKS

Lindsay had 32 yards rushing and the Broncos finished with 52 as a team. … Broncos LB Von Miller had the 105th sack of his career. He needs one more to move into the top 25 in NFL history. … The Chiefs have held four straight opponents to 20 points or fewer and two of the past three to 10 points or fewer.

INJURIES

Chiefs: DE Alex Okafor hurt his chest while sacking Lock in the first half and did not return. … RB Damien Williams (ribs) and CBs Morris Claiborne (shoulder) and Rashad Fenton (hamstring) were inactive.

Broncos: TE Noah Fant left after landing hard on his right shoulder. He returned in the second half. … DLs Dre’Mont Jones (ankle), Marcus Walker (ankle) and Adam Gotsis (knee) were inactive. OT Ja’Wuan James (knee) also did not play.

UP NEXT

Denver begins a season-ending two-game homestand against Detroit next Sunday.

Kansas City visits Chicago next Sunday night for its regular-season road finale.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories