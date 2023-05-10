KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – A few months removed from his Super Bowl LVII victory, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid reflected on his momentous win and other topics on the latest episode of “New Heights” podcast.

Reid coached a team that came from behind for a 38-35 win against the Philadelphia Eagles. The big game featured the Kelce brothers — the first brothers in NFL history to play against each other in a Super Bowl game.

But, in Reid’s case, it felt a little weird. Some of the players he drafted while he was the head coach in Philadelphia still play for the Eagles to this day.

“It was weird and a little different, especially looking across the field that you know,” Reid said on the podcast. “I was talking to Pat {Mahomes} had my back turned to the field, heard the cheer, and turned around to see your tight end {Dallas Goedert} catching the ball and, for a minute, I said nice catch… It was just that one time.”

Reid was the head coach from 1999-2012.

Going back to this year’s Super Bowl, Reid admitted that the second Super Bowl felt better than the first one.

“I think it did feel better, actually, and it wasn’t because it was the Eagles,” said Reid of his second Super Bowl win. “That’s not the reason. The first one was a whirlwind, everything was moving fast, and then the second one was weird because of COVID — and we lost. And then the third one, you were able to kind of step back and take everything in.”

Reid is 2-2 in the Big Game as a head coach.

“You still know that there’s a challenge ahead of you coming up for the season, but you’re able to enjoy it for that moment there,” Reid said.